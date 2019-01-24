HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Receipt of Acknowledgement (ROA) upon application of Certificate of Endorsement (COE)

Thursday, January 24, 2019, Singapore

As part of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) efforts to continuously improve our services for the shipping community, enhancements have been made to the online application for COE. ROA will now be issued automatically upon submission of COE application on the Marinet, instead of 2 working days. This will facilitate companies to sign on officers, whom the company has assessed to be competent for the intended shipboard position, while waiting for the processing of COE application or if the COE do not reach the ship in time…

…officers holding Certificate of Competency (CoC) issued by foreign maritime administration needs to be issued with a Singapore COE before they can be deployed on board Singapore-registered ships. MPA issues Singapore COE only to officers holding CoC from countries that have a signed Memorandum of Undertaking (MOU) with MPA under Regulation I/10 of STCW Convention. The list of countries can be found in MPA Shipping Circular No. 21 of 2017. The validity of the COE follows the validity of the corresponding COC that the COE recognises. The original copy of the COE, together with the original COC, are to be kept on board at all times. Auto issuance of ROA upon application of COE.

With the new enhancement, ROA will now be issued automatically once an application for “New ROA”, “New COE” or “Replace ROA due to change of ship’s name on Marinet” is submitted through the Marinet.

The ROA is valid for a period not exceeding 3 months from the date of issuance of the ROA. Company may sign on their officers on board Singapore-registered ships using the ROA issued upon completion of the submission of the COE application. This ROA serve as a documentary proof that a COE application for a particular officer has been submitted to MPA pending delivery of the original COE to officer on board.

The ROA issued will strictly only reflect details of the officer based on information provided by the applicant in the COE application. Hence, applicant will have to ensure and declare that details in the application are accurate as per the supporting documents submitted and that the officer’s CoC is valid and qualifies him/her to sail in the capacity he/her is to be deployed. Upon issuance of ROA, MPA will verify the information submitted and a COE will be issued within 2 working days if all documents submitted are in order.

In the event that the COE application is found to be not in order and rejected by MPA, company will have to replace the officer immediately.

Tropical low 12 U now Tropical Cyclone Riley

Thursday, January 24, 2019, Dampier, Australia

According to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast, Tropical Cyclone Riley (ex-tropical low 12U) is currently located offshore northwest of Broome, and likely to move in a West South Westerly direction. It is expected to reach a Category 3 intensity on Saturday (26 January).

The Port of Dampier may experience Gale force winds and significant swell as a result of this Tropical Cyclone.

The port is currently at Cyclone Stage 2 – Prepare. This stage involves extensive communications and consultation between the Dampier Harbour Master, Port Terminal Operators, Port users and Pilots. Operational plans, sailing drafts, tidal requirements and intentions will be discussed and evaluated against possible response scenarios.

The Port of Dampier will move to Cyclone Stage 3 – Clear Port from this evening (24 January). The intention is to have the port cleared by 1300 hours local time tomorrow (25 January).

Harbour Master Directives for clearing the port are as follows:

1800 Hours – All Anchorages

– All vessels to have sailed and cleared all inner anchorages

– All vessels to have sailed and cleared Western anchorages

25 January 2019

Terminals

0200 Hours

– Vessels from Rio Tinto, Dampier Salt, King Bay Supply Base and Toll terminals to be cleared

– Bulk Liquid Berth and Dampier Cargo Wharf to be cleared

1300 Hours

– Vessels from Woodside terminals to be cleared

Vessel Masters shall ensure:

– Vessel’s engines and machinery are fully operational

– Vessel’s stability, trim, and propeller immersion are appropriate

– Vessel’s manning, stores and bunkers are adequate for departure

– Preparations are made in accordance with their respective cyclone response plan

Terminal/berth operators to ensure that:

– The response plan accounts for time required by vessels to clear the port as directed by the Harbour Master.

– The wharf areas are inspected for and cleared off / secured for any items that may have the potential to fall into the berth pockets or adjacent areas during periods of strong winds

At Port Hedland, the cyclone response procedure has also been activated. Currently, the port remains at Cyclone alert Stage 2 – PREPARE.

Seawall Reinstatement Works at Tung Wan, Cheung Chau

Thursday, January 24, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 5 weeks, seawall reinstatement works will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 12.487’N / 114 deg. 01.926’E

(B) 22 deg. 12.518’N / 114 deg. 01.933’E

(C) 22 deg. 12.503’N / 114 deg. 02.015’E

(D) 22 deg. 12.487’N / 114 deg. 02.012’E

The works will be carried out by one derrick lighter. One tugboat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 15 metres around the derrick lighter will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the derrick lighter.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

A silt curtain fitted with yellow flashing lights will be established within the works area. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

