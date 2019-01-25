HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Maintenance works at Tuen Mun Ferry Terminal & Tuen Mun Ferry Pier

Friday, January 25, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 15 months, maintenance works under the pier deck of Tuen Mun Ferry Terminal (TMFT) and Tuen Mun Ferry Pier (TMFP) will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 22.330’N / 113 deg. 57.984’E

(B) 22 deg. 22.252’N / 113 deg. 57.960’E

(C) 22 deg. 22.260’N / 113 deg. 57.929’E

(D) 22 deg. 22.338’N / 113 deg. 57.954’E

One work boat will be employed for transporting construction materials to and from the TMFT and TMFP from time to time.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessel employed for the works will not stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessel engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and at slow speed.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.13 of 2019

Anchorages full

Friday, January 25, 2019, Mississippi River, United States

Pilots have reported that all Mississippi River anchorages are full and they are now starting to hold vessels at the South West Pass (SWP) Fairway anchorage to wait availability.

They will only bring vessels in River if they are berthing direct or if anchor space is guaranteed to be available.

For more details/updates, and information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected]

Tropical cyclone expected to reach Category 3 intensity

Friday, January 25, 2019, Dampier & Port Hedland, Australia

Tropical Cyclone Riley is currently located offshore north of Port Hedland, expected to move westerly/west-south-westerly and to reach Category 3 intensity this evening (25 January).

The Port of Dampier is forecast to experience northly swell in excess of 1.0m height and may also experience gale force winds in the next 24 hours. The port is currently at Cyclone Stage 3 – CLEAR PORT. The port will be cleared by 1300 hours local time today.

All anchorages and the Rio Tinto, Dampier Salt, King Bay Supply Base, Toll, Bulk Liquid Berth and Dampier Cargo Wharf terminals have been cleared. Vessels will be cleared from the Woodside terminals by 1300 hours.

The Port Authority at Port Hedland has activated the cyclone response procedure. The port remains at Cyclone alert Stage 2 – PREPARE.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Source: GAC