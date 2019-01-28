HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Opening Hours of Central Marine Office/Closing of Public Cargo Working Areas during Chinese New Year Holidays

Monday, January 28, 2019, Hong Kong

The Central Marine Office, located at 3/F, Harbour Building, 38 Pier Road, Central, Hong Kong, will be open on 7 February 2019 (Thursday) from 0900 hours to 1100 hours for arrival and port clearance of all vessels.

All Public Cargo Working Areas will be closed from 1700 hours on 4 February 2019 (Monday) until 1200 hours on 7 February 2019 (Thursday).

For enquiries, please call the Officer-in-charge of CMO at 2852 3082, and Officer-in-charge of PCWA at 2852 3656.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.14 of 2019

Traffic halted due to fog

Monday, January 28, 2019, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic at Dardanelles has been suspended due to poor visibility until further notice.

For the latest updates and information about operations in the Turkish Straits, contact GAC Istanbul at [email protected]

Source: GAC