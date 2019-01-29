HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Replacement of fenders at Punggol Jetty

Tuesday, January 29, 2019, Singapore

The working period for the replacement of fenders at Punggol Jetty has been extended. The work will now be carried out from 31 January to 14 March.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.012 of 2019 states that the work will be conducted between 0800 and 1800 hours daily from Monday to Saturday, excluding public holidays, within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 1 deg. 25.316’N / 103 deg. 54.626’E

2) 1 deg. 25.318’N / 103 deg. 54.658’E

3) 1 deg. 25.310’N / 103 deg. 54.658’E

4) 1 deg. 25.308’N / 103 deg. 54.626’E

A work barge, assisted by tug boats, will be used to replace the fenders.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 21 (Sembawang Control);

and

e) Communicate with Sembawang Control on VHF Channel 21 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

New procedure implemented in Bahrain at BAPCO

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

As per the new guidelines by Directorate of Wireless Licensing, Frequencies, a temporary permission has to obtained for the use of ship’s own radio during cargo operation at the BAPCO terminal.

Further, the terminal will allow vessel’s berthing only after getting this pre-approval from the directorate.

The process usually takes minimum 2-3 working days (The directorate normally works during 0800 hours to 1400 hours – Sunday to Thursday only). Certain information needs to be obtained from visiting ships for submitting to the Directorate.

For more information about operations at GAC in Bahrain, contact [email protected].

Source: GAC