HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

All US Gulf ports open

Wednesday, January 30, 2019, Gulf ports, United States

All US Gulf ports are open after a suspension in Beaumont/Port Arthur due to winds and one-way traffic in Corpus yesterday (29 January).

For further details/updates and information about operations in the United States contact GAC North America at [email protected]

Yacht Races between Hong Kong and Macau

Wednesday, January 30, 2019, Hong Kong

Yacht races between Hong Kong and Macau will take place on 5 February 2019 (Tuesday) and 7 February 2019 (Thursday). About 22 sailing boats are expected to participate in the races.

The outbound trip from Hong Kong to Macau will start at 1000 hours on 5 February 2019 in an area east of Cheung Chau. Depending on the weather condition, it will follow:

(a) Course 1 – a south-westerly route through south of Cheung Chau, south of Tai A Chau, south of south-west of Lantau Island, thence to Macau if the wind is northerly or easterly;

OR

(b) Course 2 – a south-westerly route through the southern Boundary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, thence to Macau if the wind is southerly or westerly.

The return trip from Macau to Hong Kong will start at 1100 hours on 7 February 2019. Depending on the weather condition, it will follow:

(a) Course 1 – a route through south of Tai A Chau and to complete the race at a position east of Cheung Chau if the wind is northerly or easterly;

OR

(b) Course 2 – a route through south of Dazhi Zhou and to complete the race at a position east of Cheung Chau if the wind is southerly or westerly.

Masters, coxswains and persons-in-charge of vessels navigating in the vicinity of the racing routes should proceed with caution, giving practical consideration to the contestants. Compliance with the provisions of the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea 1972 is mandatory.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.15 of 2019

Source: GAC