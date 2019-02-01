HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

C&D Canal restrictions due to ice

Thursday, January 31, 2019, Delaware Bay, United States

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has placed a steel hull restriction in the Chesapeake and Delaware (C&D) Canal due to ice as of 31 January 2019.

Draft recommendation issued at the Port of New Orleans

Thursday, January 31, 2019, New Orleans, United States

The Associated Branch Pilots (Bar Pilots) for the Port of New Orleans has recommended that vessels transiting the Southwest Pass from the sea buoy (entrance lighted whistle buoy “SW”) to mile 1.5 above head of passes should not have a deep transit draft in fresh water greater than 44 feet.

The recommendation may be increased or decreased at any time, and is in affect as of 31 January 2019.

Victoria International Container Terminal to increase infrastructure surcharge

Friday, February 1, 2019, Victoria, Australia

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) will be increasing its infrastructure surcharge to $85.00 per container with effect from 1 March, according to an announcement from the stevedore on 30 January.

Ongoing access to VICT will be conditional on payment of these charges as per the terms and conditions.

GCPTL Jetty maintenance

Friday, February 1, 2019, Dahej, India

Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal Company Limited (GCPTCL) have advised that maintenance will be carried out on the jetty at their Dahej terminal from 2 to 3 February 2019.

Due to silting around the jetty, there is planned maintenance dredging from 27 February to 2 March 2019.

The jetty will not be available for berthing/un-berthing of vessels during above period.

Weather prompts USG traffic suspensions

Friday, February 1, 2019, U.S. Gulf, United States

Many U.S. Gulf ports have experienced traffic suspensions due to weather this morning (1 February).

Beaumont / Port Arthur

The Sabine Pilots suspended all inbound/outbound boardings at 05:00 hours local time due to high winds and rough seas at the buoys.

Corpus Christi

The Aransas Corpus Christi Pilots began boarding vessels for all traffic at 0715 per Captain Lucius Edwards. This affects all areas of the main ship channel.

Galveston

At 0445 local time, the Galveston Pilots Association have suspended all vessel boardings due to fog.

Houston

The Houston Pilots suspended all vessel boardings at 0137 local time due to fog.

Lake Charles

The Lake Charles Pilots suspended all inbound/outbound boardings at 23:15 hours local time on 31 January due to high winds and rough seas.

Source: GAC