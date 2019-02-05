HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Impact of heavy rains on port operations

Tuesday, February 5, 2019, North Queensland, Australia

A monsoon trough is extending from the Gulf Country across the base of Cape York Peninsula to the east tropical coast near Lucinda, and is expected to stay almost stationary or drift only slowly to the south over the next day or two. A deep tropical low that lies on the monsoon trough over northwest Queensland is slowly moving to the east and will continue to move in an easterly direction during the next few days. To the north of the low a fresh to strong monsoonal flow persists across northern Queensland, this will lead to strong to gale force winds through the Gulf of Carpentaria with a risk of damaging winds across Cape York Peninsula.

Abnormally high tides are also likely to continue about the eastern Gulf of Carpentaria coast and through Torres Strait. Very heavy falls are possible particularly near the monsoon trough and low. A ridge of high pressure will maintain mostly fine conditions over the southeastern corner of the state, with just some showers expected mainly along and east of the Great Dividing Range.

Trains are understood not to be running at full capacity due to the wet weather and continuing EBA negotiations. Aurizon members have placed overtime bans for the next 2 weeks throughout Queensland in protest to the EBA negotiations. This will affect coal receivals at all coal terminals.

TOWNSVILLE:

Townsville has received over 1 metre of rain in the last 10 days, this has caused the Dam to rise from 63% to 248% capacity. Capacity has decreased to 202% and the gates are still open to their maximum setting. This continues to cause major flooding downstream at many low-lying Townsville suburbs. The monsoon trough is moving further south of Townsville towards Bowen & Mackay.

GAC has access to its Townsville office, which has suffered only very minor water damage. Staff are contactable by mobile phones and can respond via email.

Townsville Port is operational, and port services are returning to their roles today (5 February). There have been some delays for shipping in this area which should return to normal over the coming days pending further rain.

LUCINDA:

Ingham and Lucinda received over 500mm of rain in the last week which has closed the Northbound Bruce Highway from Townsville. There are no vessels due to the sugar berth currently.

MOURILYAN:

No impact on this small port at this time. They have had some heavy rain in the vicinity over the last week, but this is normal for these parts. There are no vessels due to the sugar berth currently.

CAIRNS:

No impact on this small port at this time. They have had some heavy rain in the vicinity over the last week, but this is normal for these parts. Port operations continuing as per usual.

CAPE FLATTERY:

Poor weather has delayed 1x Silica sand vessel “CF Diamond” at this very remote port. This vessel will try and berth tomorrow (5 February) if conditions are favourable.

ABBOT POINT COAL TERMINAL:

Berthing of vessels are currently suspended until further notice. The terminal is reviewing the weather conditions on a daily basis.

DALRYMPLE BAY COAL TERMINAL:

The terminal is operating as normal but is experiencing cargo arrival delays due to the railways not working at full capacity.

HAY POINT COAL TERMINAL:

The terminal is operating as normal but is experiencing cargo arrival delays due to the railways not working at full capacity.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Kiel-Canal waiting times

Tuesday, February 5, 2019, Kiel-Canal, Germany

According to Kiel-Canal authorities, new big south lock chamber at Brunsbüttel-locks will be out of service during low tide periods due to maintenance work until 15 February 2019.

During low-tide periods new big north chamber and both small chambers remain in service.

For information about operations in Germany, contact [email protected]

Source: Sartori & Berger, Germany – GAC agent

