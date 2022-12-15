HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Anchorage closed due to severe weather

15 Dec 2022, Port Kembla, Australia

Port Kembla anchorage was closed to shipping until further notice from 1800 local time today (15 December) due to severe weather.

Read more »

Maritime Welfare Fee concession extended

15 Dec 2022, Singapore

Singapore’s Maritime Welfare Fee concession will be extended for a further two years.

Read more »

New tariff from January 2023

15 Dec 2022, Ras Lanuf, Libya

A 5% annual increase in the tariff for oil operations at Ras Lanuf will come into effect on 1 January 2023.

Read more »

Terminal closed due to bad weather

15 Dec 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub Terminal, Bahamas

Buckeye Bahamas Hub Terminal pilots downgraded port conditions to CLOSED yesterday (14 December).

Read more »

Source: GAC