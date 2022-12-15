HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

Anchorage closed due to severe weather
15 Dec 2022, Port Kembla, Australia

Port Kembla anchorage was closed to shipping until further notice from 1800 local time today (15 December) due to severe weather.

Maritime Welfare Fee concession extended
15 Dec 2022, Singapore

Singapore’s Maritime Welfare Fee concession will be extended for a further two years.

New tariff from January 2023
15 Dec 2022, Ras Lanuf, Libya

A 5% annual increase in the tariff for oil operations at Ras Lanuf will come into effect on 1 January 2023.

Terminal closed due to bad weather
15 Dec 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub Terminal, Bahamas

Buckeye Bahamas Hub Terminal pilots downgraded port conditions to CLOSED yesterday (14 December).

