HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 19/12/2022

Draft reduction /declaration of Force Majeure
19 Dec 2022, Karaikal Port, India

The recent Cyclone Mandous had serious effects on Karaikal Port, thereby channel depth got reduced to 12.5m due to heavy siltation.

Latest edition of RAK Ports Group port tariff
19 Dec 2022, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

The Port Tariff for RAK Ports Group has now been updated and released.

Complementary Tariffs from 1 January 2023 (additional information)
19 Dec 2022, Panama Canal, Panama

Additional information related to Complementary Tariff changes announced in Advisory to Shipping A-34-2022.

