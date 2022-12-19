HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Draft reduction /declaration of Force Majeure
19 Dec 2022, Karaikal Port, India
The recent Cyclone Mandous had serious effects on Karaikal Port, thereby channel depth got reduced to 12.5m due to heavy siltation.
Latest edition of RAK Ports Group port tariff
19 Dec 2022, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
The Port Tariff for RAK Ports Group has now been updated and released.
Complementary Tariffs from 1 January 2023 (additional information)
19 Dec 2022, Panama Canal, Panama
Additional information related to Complementary Tariff changes announced in Advisory to Shipping A-34-2022.
Read more »
Source: GAC