HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Canal closed due to oil spill

21 Dec 2022, Kiel Canal, Germany

The Kiel Canal has been closed due to a serious oil spill/pollution at Brunsbuettel inner harbour area.

Traffic arrangement in Traffic Separation Scheme during pipe laying operation

21 Dec 2022, Das Zirku & Mubarraz/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

During Pipe laying operation within Zaqqum TSS, the traffic within the Traffic Separation Scheme will be re-arranged.

Revised COVID-19 surveillance strategy

21 Dec 2022, India

In view of the spurt of COVID-19 cases in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants.

Mixed berthing officially allowed

21 Dec 2022, Rotterdam, Netherlands

From the second week of January, inland vessels carrying hazardous cargo will be allowed to berth at about 50 mixed berths in the port of Rotterdam.

Source: GAC