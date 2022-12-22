Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 22/12/2022

Flag waiver notice
23 Dec 2022, Bangladesh

Applications must be made at least 15 working days before loading the goods.

Read more »

Transport of sand material off Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage (AVLCC)
22 Dec 2022, Singapore

The working period for the transportation of sand material off the Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage has been revised. The work will now be conducted from 25 December 2022 to 24 June 2023.

Read more »

Christmas holidays arrangement for Port Tema
22 Dec 2022, Port Tema

The Port of Tema would be closed to traffic from 0600 hrs on 25 Dec and will commence on 26 December.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software