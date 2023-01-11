HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Construction of landing steps at Aberdeen West Typhoon Shelter
11 Jan 2023, Hong Kong
For approximately six months, construction works for landing steps at Aberdeen West Typhoon Shelter will be carried out.
Temporary Restricted Areas for Singapore Sail Grand Prix 2023
11 Jan 2023, Singapore
A Temporary Restricted Area will be established over parts of Singapore from 12 to 15 January for the aerial filming for the Singapore Sail Grand Prix 2023.
PCR test requirement
11 Jan 2023, Hong Kong
From 8 January, any vessel which has been to China within seven days, crew signing off must take a PCR test before disembarking.
Source: GAC