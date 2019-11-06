HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Canoe race from Clear Water Bay to Stanley Main Beach

Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Hong Kong

A canoe race will take place on 9 November 2019 (Saturday) from Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung to Stanley Main Beach, Hong Kong Island. About 150 canoes are expected to participate in the race.

The race will start off Clear Water Bay at 0900 hours and all participants are expected to arrive at Stanley Main Beach at 1200 hours on the same day, via South Ninepin Group and Cape D’Aguilar.

Masters, coxswains and persons-in-charge of vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution, giving practical consideration to the contestants. Compliance with the provisions of the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, 1972 is mandatory.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.170 of 2019

State prepares for Cyclone Bulbul

Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Odisha, India

The state of Odisha is bracing for heavy rainfall as Cyclone Bulbul is set to intensify and trigger widespread rainfall. Yesterday (Tuesday 5 November), the Odisha government put 15 districts on alert for possible flooding and all ports in the state have hoisted warning signal DC-I.

The depression has moved westwards and is over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 980 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal. It is forecast to intensify further and by Friday (8 November) is expected to become into a very severe cyclonic storm.

Squally winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph are likely over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from Friday evening, gradually increasing thereafter. Seas will be rough over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from Friday evening.

For the latest updates and information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Reclamation at Tuas View

Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Singapore

The working period for reclamation work at Tuas View has been extended and the work is now being conducted until 17 April 2020.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.107 of 2019 dated 6 November 2019, the works are being carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 38.390’E

2) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 38.709’E

3) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 38.709’E

4) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 38.645’E

5) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 38.645’E

6) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 37.869’E

7) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 37.869’E

8) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 37.545’E

9) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 37.545’E

10) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 37.217’E

11) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 37.217’E

12) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 37.276’E

13) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 38.601’E

14) 1 deg. 16.297’N / 103 deg. 38.601’E

15) 1 deg. 16.188’N / 103 deg. 38.384’E

The reclamation work involves the installation of caissons, rock mound works, removal of stone shore protection, dredging and underwater blasting at basin, and sand key trench. Safety boats will be deployed to warn other craft in the vicinity of the working area.

Craft involved in the work will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control on VHF Channel 22 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Source GAC