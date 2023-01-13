HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

Terminal closed as weather deteriorates
13 Jan 2023, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Buckeye Bahamas Hub Terminal was closed at 08.54 hours local time this morning.

Updated Ocean-Going Vessels At Berth regulations
13 Jan 2023, California, United States

Since 1 January, vessels visiting terminals within California waters must complete and submit a report which includes information about emissions.

Chinese New Year: Central Marine Office opening hours & closure of public cargo working areas
13 Jan 2023, Hong Kong

The Central Marine Office will open from 0900 to 1100 hours on 23 January 2023 for processing arrival and port clearance of all vessels.

