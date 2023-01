Methanol bunkering carried out

26 Jan 2023, Gothenburg, Sweden

A milestone for the use of methanol as a marine fuel was achieved in the Port of Gothenburg.

Read more »

Safe navigation in poor visibility

26 Jan 2023, Hong Kong

Masters, coxswains and persons-in-charge of vessels are reminded to strictly comply with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, 1972 when navigating within Hong Kong waters, especially in poor visibility.

Read more »

Source: GAC