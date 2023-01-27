HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Traffic suspended
27 Jan 2023, Dardanelles, Turkey
Vessel traffic in the Dardanelles Strait was suspended at 16:35 hours local time today (27 January).
Pilotage cancelled due to bad weather
27 Jan 2023, Beira, Mozambique
As a result of bad weather, pilotage in the access channel of port of Beira is suspended.
Harmonized System of Survey and Certification for ships (HSSC)
27 Jan 2023, United Arab Emirates
The UAE Federal Maritime Administration has adopted the IMO Assembly Resolution A.1156(32) Survey Guidelines Under the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification for Ships (HSSC) 2021.
Port activities suspended
27 Jan 2023, Mauritius
As weather conditions in Mauritius have deteriorated, all port activities are suspended till further notice.
