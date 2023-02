Sunken barge at anchorage

03 Feb 2023, Mormugao, India

A barge has sunk with about 550 MT of cargo on board whilst discharging bauxite from a vessel west of Breakwaters at the Open Anchorage in Goa.

Repair works of outfall pipe at Sok Kwu Wan, Lamma Island

03 Feb 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, repair and reinstate works of outfall pipe at Sok Kwu Wan will be carried out.

Source: GAC