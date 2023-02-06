HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Strikes affecting port operations

06 Feb 2023, France

Notice of strikes has been given at several French ports, starting from this evening (6 February).

Read more »

Operations halted after strong earthquake

06 Feb 2023, Southern Turkey, Turkey

Cargo operations at Limak Terminal have been temporarily suspended until further notice. Cargo operations at Ceyhan Marine Terminal (BTC) have also been halted.

Read more »

Maintenance work at Shell Single Buoy Mooring

06 Feb 2023, Singapore

From 6 February to 6 April, maintenance work will be carried out at the Shell Single Buoy Mooring.

Read more »

Berth maintenance

06 Feb 2023, Mumbai, India

The Second Chemical Berth at Mumbai will remain vacant for maintenance work from 1800 hours today (6 February).

Read more »

Traffic suspended

06 Feb 2023, Dardanelles, Turkey

Vessel traffic and the pilotage service in the Dardanelles Strait was suspended at 09:00 hours local time today (6 February).

Read more »

Strong quake strikes southern Turkey

06 Feb 2023, Turkey

At 04:17 hours local time this morning (6 February), Kahramanmaras in Turkey was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

Read more »

Marine works at Ma Tau Kok

06 Feb 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, marine works involving reinstatement and dredging of seabed, removal of pipeline and construction of tunnel will be carried out.

Read more »

Source: GAC