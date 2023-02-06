HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Strikes affecting port operations
06 Feb 2023, France
Notice of strikes has been given at several French ports, starting from this evening (6 February).
Operations halted after strong earthquake
06 Feb 2023, Southern Turkey, Turkey
Cargo operations at Limak Terminal have been temporarily suspended until further notice. Cargo operations at Ceyhan Marine Terminal (BTC) have also been halted.
Maintenance work at Shell Single Buoy Mooring
06 Feb 2023, Singapore
From 6 February to 6 April, maintenance work will be carried out at the Shell Single Buoy Mooring.
Berth maintenance
06 Feb 2023, Mumbai, India
The Second Chemical Berth at Mumbai will remain vacant for maintenance work from 1800 hours today (6 February).
Traffic suspended
06 Feb 2023, Dardanelles, Turkey
Vessel traffic and the pilotage service in the Dardanelles Strait was suspended at 09:00 hours local time today (6 February).
Strong quake strikes southern Turkey
06 Feb 2023, Turkey
At 04:17 hours local time this morning (6 February), Kahramanmaras in Turkey was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.
Marine works at Ma Tau Kok
06 Feb 2023, Hong Kong
For approximately 12 months, marine works involving reinstatement and dredging of seabed, removal of pipeline and construction of tunnel will be carried out.
Source: GAC