HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Post-quake port status (13 February)

13 Feb 2023, Southern Turkey, Turkey

BTC Ceyhan, Botas Ceyhan and Dortyol Botas LNG Terminal are now all operational, with no damage or restrictions.

Read more »

Dredging at Tsuen Wan

13 Feb 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately five months, dredging works will be carried out.

Read more »

Sunken vessel at anchorage

13 Feb 2023, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

A Navigational Warning has been issued about a container vessel that has sunk at Sharjah anchorage.

Read more »

Source: GAC