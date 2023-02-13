HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Post-quake port status (13 February)
13 Feb 2023, Southern Turkey, Turkey
BTC Ceyhan, Botas Ceyhan and Dortyol Botas LNG Terminal are now all operational, with no damage or restrictions.
Dredging at Tsuen Wan
13 Feb 2023, Hong Kong
For approximately five months, dredging works will be carried out.
Sunken vessel at anchorage
13 Feb 2023, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
A Navigational Warning has been issued about a container vessel that has sunk at Sharjah anchorage.
