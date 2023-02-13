Recent News

  

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 13/02/2023

Post-quake port status (13 February)
13 Feb 2023, Southern Turkey, Turkey

BTC Ceyhan, Botas Ceyhan and Dortyol Botas LNG Terminal are now all operational, with no damage or restrictions.

Dredging at Tsuen Wan
13 Feb 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately five months, dredging works will be carried out.

Sunken vessel at anchorage
13 Feb 2023, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

A Navigational Warning has been issued about a container vessel that has sunk at Sharjah anchorage.

Source: GAC

