HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Post Cyclone Freddy port status

22 Feb 2023, Port Louis, Mauritius

Port Louis is open since this morning (22 February) for operation at inner port and outer port for vessels other than fishing vessels.

Coastal pilotage requirements

22 Feb 2023, Great Barrier Reef & Torres Strait, Australia

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has reminded vessel masters, owners and operators about the coastal pilotage requirements within the Great Barrier Reef and Torres Strait.

Post-earthquake port status (22 February)

22 Feb 2023, Ceyhan, Turkey

Routine checks are continuing at BTC Ceyhan Berth No.1, which is expected to be operational again in the coming days.

Source: GAC