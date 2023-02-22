HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Post Cyclone Freddy port status
22 Feb 2023, Port Louis, Mauritius
Port Louis is open since this morning (22 February) for operation at inner port and outer port for vessels other than fishing vessels.
Coastal pilotage requirements
22 Feb 2023, Great Barrier Reef & Torres Strait, Australia
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has reminded vessel masters, owners and operators about the coastal pilotage requirements within the Great Barrier Reef and Torres Strait.
Post-earthquake port status (22 February)
22 Feb 2023, Ceyhan, Turkey
Routine checks are continuing at BTC Ceyhan Berth No.1, which is expected to be operational again in the coming days.
