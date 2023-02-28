HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Change to port marine services, berthing & towage fees

28 Feb 2023, Marsa El Hariga, Libya

Charges for port marine services, berthing and towing provided to tankers at Marsa El Hariga terminal will changed from 1 April.

Read more »

Changes to the Transit Reservation System rules (Correction)

28 Feb 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

Correction of changes to the Transit Reservation System rules announced in Advisory to Shipping A-05-2023 of the Panama Canal Authority

Read more »

Strike notice given

28 Feb 2023, Nantes/Saint Nazaire, France

Notice of a 48 hour strike dockers and port workers has been given for 7-8 March.

Read more »

LNG import operations set to begin

28 Feb 2023, Dhamra, India

Adani Total Private Ltd will receive its first LNG cargo at the Dhamra terminal in April. Commercial operations are expected to begin 30-45 days thereafter.

Read more »

Source: GAC