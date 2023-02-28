HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Change to port marine services, berthing & towage fees
28 Feb 2023, Marsa El Hariga, Libya
Charges for port marine services, berthing and towing provided to tankers at Marsa El Hariga terminal will changed from 1 April.
Changes to the Transit Reservation System rules (Correction)
28 Feb 2023, Panama Canal, Panama
Correction of changes to the Transit Reservation System rules announced in Advisory to Shipping A-05-2023 of the Panama Canal Authority
Strike notice given
28 Feb 2023, Nantes/Saint Nazaire, France
Notice of a 48 hour strike dockers and port workers has been given for 7-8 March.
LNG import operations set to begin
28 Feb 2023, Dhamra, India
Adani Total Private Ltd will receive its first LNG cargo at the Dhamra terminal in April. Commercial operations are expected to begin 30-45 days thereafter.
Source: GAC