HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Pilot tender strike

22 Mar 2023, Hamburg, Germany

Employees of the pilot tenders for the port of Hamburg are staging a 36-hour strike from 17:00 hours local time today (22 March).

Strikes update – 22 March

22 Mar 2023, Nantes/Montoir, France

The strike of dockers, lock keepers, crane drivers, port boatmen, port staff and port officers is continuing today and tomorrow (22-23 March).

Green vessel classification

22 Mar 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal Authority has announced the implementation of the Green Vessel Classification System.

Disease outbreak response system condition adjustment & updated COVID-19 measures

22 Mar 2023, Singapore

The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level has been adjusted from Yellow to Green.

2023 Ramadan timings

22 Mar 2023, Khalifa Port, United Arab Emirates

Working hours at Khalifa Port Container Terminal during Ramadan.

Source: GAC