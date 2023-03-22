HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Pilot tender strike
22 Mar 2023, Hamburg, Germany
Employees of the pilot tenders for the port of Hamburg are staging a 36-hour strike from 17:00 hours local time today (22 March).
Strikes update – 22 March
22 Mar 2023, Nantes/Montoir, France
The strike of dockers, lock keepers, crane drivers, port boatmen, port staff and port officers is continuing today and tomorrow (22-23 March).
Green vessel classification
22 Mar 2023, Panama Canal, Panama
The Panama Canal Authority has announced the implementation of the Green Vessel Classification System.
Disease outbreak response system condition adjustment & updated COVID-19 measures
22 Mar 2023, Singapore
The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level has been adjusted from Yellow to Green.
2023 Ramadan timings
22 Mar 2023, Khalifa Port, United Arab Emirates
Working hours at Khalifa Port Container Terminal during Ramadan.
Source: GAC