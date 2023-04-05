HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Sea firing exercise

05 Apr 2023, Colombo, Sri Lanka

A naval exercise will take place in the Colombo area on 6 & 7 April.

Traffic unaffected by limited collision

05 Apr 2023, Suez Canal, Egypt

Traffic navigation in the Suez Canal is unaffected by a limited collision between two tankers yesterday.

Submarine outfall maintenance works at Urmston Road Fairway

05 Apr 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately six weeks, submarine outfall maintenance works will be carried out.

Source: GAC