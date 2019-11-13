HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Fender replacement works at Castle Peak Power Station Jetty, Tap Shek Kok

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 9 months, fender replacement works for the jetty will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent jetty:

(A) 22 deg. 22.269’N / 113 deg. 55.007’E

(B) 22 deg. 22.251’N / 113 deg. 54.989’E

(C) 22 deg. 22.345’N / 113 deg. 54.884’E

(D) 22 deg. 22.363’N / 113 deg. 54.902’E

The works will be carried out by one crane barge. One tugboat and one work boat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the crane barge will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights and radar reflectors will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the crane barge.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will not stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution, bearing in mind there are divers working in the works area.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.180 of 2019

Non-Weather Working Days declared

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Dhamra, India

Dhamra Port Company has declared NON-WEATHER WORKING DAYS for the period 1600 hours local time on 8 November through to 1730 hours local time on 10 November, due to rain and unfavourable weather caused by Very Severe Cyclone Bulbul.

For information about operations in India contact GAC India at [email protected]

Tolls reduction for crude oil tankers (amendment)

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Suez Canal, Egypt

Suez Canal Authority has decided that circular No. 1/2018 concerning crude oil tankers (laden or ballast) coming from ports of the US Gulf, Caribbean area and Latin America and heading to Asian ports, shall remain in force for 6 months of the year 2020 after amending (para 1 and 2 of “Article One”) of the circular to read as follows:

“Crude Oil” tankers (laden or ballast) coming from (or heading to) ports of the US Gulf, Caribbean area heading to (or coming from):

a) Ports West of Indian subcontinent (starting from Karachi till Cochin) shall be granted a reduction of 45% of the Suez Canal normal tolls.

b) Ports located East of Cochin port shall be granted a reduction of 75% of Suez Canal normal tolls. “Crude Oil” tankers (laden or ballast) coming from (or heading to) ports of Latin America Starting from Colombia (San Andres Island – Latitude 12 deg. 34′ 40” N) and its southern ports heading to (or coming from) the Asian ports starting from Karachi port and its eastern ports shall be granted a reduction of 75% of Suez Canal normal tolls.

This periodical shall be applicable to crude oil tankers (laden or ballast) sailing from “origin ports” from 1 January 2020 until the day before 30 June 2020.

For information about operations in the Suez Canal contact GAC Egypt at [email protected]

Source: GAC