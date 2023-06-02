Recent News

  

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 02/06/2023

Testing of Autonomous Underwater Vehicle off Tanah Merah
02 Jun 2023, Singapore

Testing of an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) is being carried out off Tanah Merah until 20 July.

Maintenance of Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) system
02 Jun 2023, Singapore

The ICA system will undergo maintenance from 0001 to 0800 hours on 4 June, during which period, ICA e-services in [email protected] will not be available.

Disruption Charge for harbor movements
02 Jun 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

A disruption charge will apply to vessels in harbor movements that present deficiencies or conditions while navigating in the Canal, from July 1.

New tariff structure coming into force
02 Jun 2023, Karaikal, India

A new Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure will be applicable for ships calling at Karaikal Port from 10 June.

