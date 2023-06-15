HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Biparjoy to make landfall

15 Jun 2023, Gujarat, India

Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 180km from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall process will start from evening and continue till midnight tonight (15 June).

Biparjoy expected to cross coast this evening

15 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy lay centered at 0530 hours IST today (15 June) near latitude 22.5°N and longitude 67.0°E, and is likely to cross the coast between near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening.

Marine archaeological survey in Central Waters

15 Jun 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately 2 months, marine archaeological survey will be carried out.

Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races 2023

15 Jun 2023, Hong Kong

The 2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will take place off the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade on 24-25 June.

Closure of jetty for placement of new LPG loading arm

14 Jun 2023, Beira, Mozambique

Fuel transfer operations at Pier No.12 of Beira Oil Terminal will be interrupted from 15 June and will be replaced on 17 June.

Biparjoy to make landfall near Kutch

14 Jun 2023, Gujarat, India

India is on full alert as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall tomorrow (15 June) near Kutch in Gujarat.

Update to maximum draft in Neopanamax & Panamax Locks

14 Jun 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal Authority has postponed the maximum authorized draft of 13.41 m (44.0 feet) TFW in neopanamax locks until June 19.

Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch coasts

14 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today (14 June) near latitude 21.7°N and longitude 66.3°E.

Waiver plan for the vessels using LNG as fuel

14 Jun 2023, Hazira, India

Adani Hazira Port will introduce a part waiver scheme for vessels using LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) fuel.

Alert sounded as cyclone heads to Gujarat coast

13 Jun 2023, Gujarat, India

Biparjoy has weakened to a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Porbandar.

Harbour crane maintenance

13 Jun 2023, Haldia, India

Mobile Harbour Crane equipped Berth No.14 will be operated with only one MHC tentatively from 13 to 22 June.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm update (13 June)

13 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today (13 June) near latitude 20.3°N and longitude 67.2°E.

Tanker operations to stop for maintenance

13 Jun 2023, Fos oil terminal, France

Operations at Fos 1 will be halted for maintenance from 0700 hours on 19 June to 1800 hours on 23 June.

Mandatory usage of one mobile harbour crane at berths

13 Jun 2023, New Mangalore, India

Deployment of one Port Mobile Harbour Crane shall be mandatory for cargo handling (other than ODC Cargo) at Berths No. 2, 3 & 4 from 23 June.

Berthing halted due to Biparjoy

12 Jun 2023, Mundra, India

No berthing operation will be conducted for incoming vessels at Mundra ports from 1500 hours today (12 June) due to Tropical Depression Biparjoy.

COVID-19 SOPs cancelled

12 Jun 2023, Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Health has announced that all Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) issued during the COVID-19 pandemic are cancelled.

Alert sounded as cyclone heads for coast

12 Jun 2023, Gujarat, India

Cyclone Biparjoy is now predicted to move slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast and likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan around noon of 15 June.

Biparjoy update (12 June)

12 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India

Extremely severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” was cantered at 0530 hours IST today (12 June) near latitude 19.2°N and longitude 67.7°E.

Cancellation of draft restriction

12 Jun 2023, Mississippi River, United States

The Mobile District of the Army Corps of Engineers has completed their dredging in the Upper Mobile River.

Delivery Order fee restored

12 Jun 2023, Tanzania

Tanzania Shipping Agencies have advised that the Delivery Order (DO) has been restored with effect from 9 June.

Temporary closure of Cheung Chau Public Pier landing steps

12 Jun 2023, Hong Kong

Two landing steps of the Cheung Chau Public Pier will be temporarily closed from 0700 to 1900 hours on 17 June.

World Holidays: 11-24 June 2023

10 Jun 2023,

Public holidays around the world in the coming two weeks.

Cyclone alert

09 Jun 2023, Deendayal, India

Deendayal Port Authority is going to experience severe weather due to approach of Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy”. All concerned are requested to take necessary precautions.

Indexation of Scale of Rates 2 June 2023-30 April 2024

09 Jun 2023, New Mangalore, India

The Board of New Mangalore Port Authority has decided to index the Scale of Rates (SOR) from 2 June.

Cyclone Biparjoy update (9 June)

09 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India

Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy was centered near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 66.2°E, and expected to intensify further gradually during next 48 hours.

Non-working days due to cyclone

09 Jun 2023, Dahej, India

Cyclone “Biparjoy” is active in Arabian Sea and is likely to affect ports in West Coast of India. If the weather gets bad, the port of Dahej will close its operations.

Cyclone Biparjoy expected to impact Oman

09 Jun 2023, Oman

Muscat and other governorates of the Sultanate of Oman are preparing for the possible affect of Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in the coming days.

Revision to fees

09 Jun 2023, Turkey

A new tariff for pilotage, towing and mooring services will come into effect at Turkish ports from 1 July.

Marine site investigation at Three Fathoms Cove

09 Jun 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine site investigation works involving soil sampling and in-situ testing will be carried out.

Source: GAC