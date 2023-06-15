HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Biparjoy to make landfall
15 Jun 2023, Gujarat, India
Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 180km from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall process will start from evening and continue till midnight tonight (15 June).
Biparjoy expected to cross coast this evening
15 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy lay centered at 0530 hours IST today (15 June) near latitude 22.5°N and longitude 67.0°E, and is likely to cross the coast between near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening.
Marine archaeological survey in Central Waters
15 Jun 2023, Hong Kong
For approximately 2 months, marine archaeological survey will be carried out.
Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races 2023
15 Jun 2023, Hong Kong
The 2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will take place off the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade on 24-25 June.
Closure of jetty for placement of new LPG loading arm
14 Jun 2023, Beira, Mozambique
Fuel transfer operations at Pier No.12 of Beira Oil Terminal will be interrupted from 15 June and will be replaced on 17 June.
Biparjoy to make landfall near Kutch
14 Jun 2023, Gujarat, India
India is on full alert as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall tomorrow (15 June) near Kutch in Gujarat.
Update to maximum draft in Neopanamax & Panamax Locks
14 Jun 2023, Panama Canal, Panama
The Panama Canal Authority has postponed the maximum authorized draft of 13.41 m (44.0 feet) TFW in neopanamax locks until June 19.
Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch coasts
14 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today (14 June) near latitude 21.7°N and longitude 66.3°E.
Waiver plan for the vessels using LNG as fuel
14 Jun 2023, Hazira, India
Adani Hazira Port will introduce a part waiver scheme for vessels using LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) fuel.
Alert sounded as cyclone heads to Gujarat coast
13 Jun 2023, Gujarat, India
Biparjoy has weakened to a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Porbandar.
Harbour crane maintenance
13 Jun 2023, Haldia, India
Mobile Harbour Crane equipped Berth No.14 will be operated with only one MHC tentatively from 13 to 22 June.
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm update (13 June)
13 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today (13 June) near latitude 20.3°N and longitude 67.2°E.
Tanker operations to stop for maintenance
13 Jun 2023, Fos oil terminal, France
Operations at Fos 1 will be halted for maintenance from 0700 hours on 19 June to 1800 hours on 23 June.
Mandatory usage of one mobile harbour crane at berths
13 Jun 2023, New Mangalore, India
Deployment of one Port Mobile Harbour Crane shall be mandatory for cargo handling (other than ODC Cargo) at Berths No. 2, 3 & 4 from 23 June.
Berthing halted due to Biparjoy
12 Jun 2023, Mundra, India
No berthing operation will be conducted for incoming vessels at Mundra ports from 1500 hours today (12 June) due to Tropical Depression Biparjoy.
COVID-19 SOPs cancelled
12 Jun 2023, Sri Lanka
The Sri Lankan Ministry of Health has announced that all Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) issued during the COVID-19 pandemic are cancelled.
Alert sounded as cyclone heads for coast
12 Jun 2023, Gujarat, India
Cyclone Biparjoy is now predicted to move slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast and likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan around noon of 15 June.
Biparjoy update (12 June)
12 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India
Extremely severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” was cantered at 0530 hours IST today (12 June) near latitude 19.2°N and longitude 67.7°E.
Cancellation of draft restriction
12 Jun 2023, Mississippi River, United States
The Mobile District of the Army Corps of Engineers has completed their dredging in the Upper Mobile River.
Delivery Order fee restored
12 Jun 2023, Tanzania
Tanzania Shipping Agencies have advised that the Delivery Order (DO) has been restored with effect from 9 June.
Temporary closure of Cheung Chau Public Pier landing steps
12 Jun 2023, Hong Kong
Two landing steps of the Cheung Chau Public Pier will be temporarily closed from 0700 to 1900 hours on 17 June.
World Holidays: 11-24 June 2023
10 Jun 2023,
Public holidays around the world in the coming two weeks.
Cyclone alert
09 Jun 2023, Deendayal, India
Deendayal Port Authority is going to experience severe weather due to approach of Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy”. All concerned are requested to take necessary precautions.
Indexation of Scale of Rates 2 June 2023-30 April 2024
09 Jun 2023, New Mangalore, India
The Board of New Mangalore Port Authority has decided to index the Scale of Rates (SOR) from 2 June.
Cyclone Biparjoy update (9 June)
09 Jun 2023, Arabian Sea, India
Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy was centered near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 66.2°E, and expected to intensify further gradually during next 48 hours.
Non-working days due to cyclone
09 Jun 2023, Dahej, India
Cyclone “Biparjoy” is active in Arabian Sea and is likely to affect ports in West Coast of India. If the weather gets bad, the port of Dahej will close its operations.
Cyclone Biparjoy expected to impact Oman
09 Jun 2023, Oman
Muscat and other governorates of the Sultanate of Oman are preparing for the possible affect of Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in the coming days.
Revision to fees
09 Jun 2023, Turkey
A new tariff for pilotage, towing and mooring services will come into effect at Turkish ports from 1 July.
Marine site investigation at Three Fathoms Cove
09 Jun 2023, Hong Kong
For approximately three months, marine site investigation works involving soil sampling and in-situ testing will be carried out.
Read More »
Source: GAC