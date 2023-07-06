HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Training sessions for [email protected]
06 Jul 2023, Singapore
To prepare for the implementation of the [email protected] Just in Time Planning and Coordination Platform for the container and bulk sectors in Port of Singapore, MPA will commence hands-on training sessions.
Establishment of Restricted Area and closure of landing steps
06 Jul 2023, Hong Kong
From 1400 hours to 2030 hours on 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 July 2023, 5 and 6 August 2023, a Restricted Area will be established in Victoria Harbour off the Wan Chai Basin.
Source: GAC