HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Change to pilotage & towage cancellation conditions
07 Jul 2023, Tasmania, Australia
In the latest TasPorts Schedule of Port Charges, effective from 1 July, changes have been made to the cancellation period and late change fee for pilotage and towage.
Thames Sailing Barge Match
07 Jul 2023, Gravesend Reach to Mouse Channel/River Thames, United Kingdom
This year’s Thames Sailing Barge Match will take place on Saturday 8 July 2023.
Mandatory container pick up based on identity
07 Jul 2023, Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium
From 15 January 2024, all transport operators will be required to pick up containers based on Certified Pick up.
Read More »
Source: GAC