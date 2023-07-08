Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 08/07/2023

Change to pilotage & towage cancellation conditions
07 Jul 2023, Tasmania, Australia

In the latest TasPorts Schedule of Port Charges, effective from 1 July, changes have been made to the cancellation period and late change fee for pilotage and towage.

Read More »

Thames Sailing Barge Match
07 Jul 2023, Gravesend Reach to Mouse Channel/River Thames, United Kingdom

This year’s Thames Sailing Barge Match will take place on Saturday 8 July 2023.

Read More »

Mandatory container pick up based on identity
07 Jul 2023, Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium

From 15 January 2024, all transport operators will be required to pick up containers based on Certified Pick up.

Read More »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software