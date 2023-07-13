HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Bathymetric survey operations

13 Jul 2023, Musaffah, United Arab Emirates

Bathymetric survey operations are being carried out in the marine area adjacent to the Old Musaffah channel (Khor Al Bateen) from 13 to 31 July.

Sea theft in Singapore Strait

13 Jul 2023, Singapore

Photographic evidence of the recent sea theft incident that occurred in the Westbound Lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme, Singapore Strait.

Port declared immigration check post

13 Jul 2023, Dhamra, India

Dhamra Seaport has been designated an authorised Immigration Check Post.

National Towage Enterprise Agreement approved

13 Jul 2023, Australia

Svitzer Australia has advised that the new National Towage Enterprise Agreement (2023) has been approved.

Marine site investigation southeast of Lantau Island

13 Jul 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil, drilling of boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

Source: GAC