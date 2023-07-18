HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

New Year holiday

18 Jul 2023, Oman

The Islamic New Year holiday has been declared in Oman on Thursday 20 July.

Amendments to Tug Code

18 Jul 2023, Tilbury Lock/London, United Kingdom

A change has been made to the Port of London Authority’s Ship Towage Code which will require smaller vessels with no bow thruster to make use of a tug when entering/leaving Tilbury Lock.

Port limits impact of economic instability

18 Jul 2023, Antwerp-Bruges, Brussels

The total throughput of Port of Antwerp-Bruges was 139 million tonnes in the first six months of this year.

Source: GAC