HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 18/07/2023

New Year holiday
18 Jul 2023, Oman

The Islamic New Year holiday has been declared in Oman on Thursday 20 July.

Amendments to Tug Code
18 Jul 2023, Tilbury Lock/London, United Kingdom

A change has been made to the Port of London Authority’s Ship Towage Code which will require smaller vessels with no bow thruster to make use of a tug when entering/leaving Tilbury Lock.

Port limits impact of economic instability
18 Jul 2023, Antwerp-Bruges, Brussels

The total throughput of Port of Antwerp-Bruges was 139 million tonnes in the first six months of this year.

Source: GAC

