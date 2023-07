Changes in auctions

20 Jul 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

Due to the increase in waiting times for non-booked vessels in the Panamax locks, changes have been made to the auction slots for 21-23 July.

Marine works for drainage outlet southwest of Peng Chau

20 Jul 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine works involving the installation of a flap valve on the drainage outlet will be carried out.

Source: GAC