HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Vessel traffic suspension for swimming race

27 Jul 2023, Izmit, Turkey

Due to swimming races in Izmit Bay, vessel traffic will be suspended from 09:45 to 13:30 hour local time on Sunday 30 July.

Read More »

Submarine outfall maintenance works off Kau San Tei, Tai O

27 Jul 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, submarine outfall maintenance works will be carried out.

Read More »

Establishment of concrete pontoon floating barriers

27 Jul 2023, Hong Kong

Three concrete pontoon floating barriers have been established to attenuate the local wind-generated wave at Hei Ling Chau Typhoon Shelter.

Read More »

Source: GAC