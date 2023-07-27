Recent News

  

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Vessel traffic suspension for swimming race
27 Jul 2023, Izmit, Turkey

Due to swimming races in Izmit Bay, vessel traffic will be suspended from 09:45 to 13:30 hour local time on Sunday 30 July.

Submarine outfall maintenance works off Kau San Tei, Tai O
27 Jul 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, submarine outfall maintenance works will be carried out.

Establishment of concrete pontoon floating barriers
27 Jul 2023, Hong Kong

Three concrete pontoon floating barriers have been established to attenuate the local wind-generated wave at Hei Ling Chau Typhoon Shelter.

Source: GAC

