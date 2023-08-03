HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Rationalised tariff for cruise vessels extended
03 Aug 2023, New Mangalore, India
The ongoing rationalised tariff for cruise vessels has been extended for one more season.
Tow-away regulations for incorrectly moored barges
03 Aug 2023, Rotterdam, Netherlands
In Rotterdam, new tow-away regulations have been implemented for improperly moored and anchored barges.
Monsoon depression weakening, squally weather likely to persist
03 Aug 2023, Bangladesh
Steep pressure gradient persists and squally weather is likely to continue over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
