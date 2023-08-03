HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Rationalised tariff for cruise vessels extended

03 Aug 2023, New Mangalore, India

The ongoing rationalised tariff for cruise vessels has been extended for one more season.

Tow-away regulations for incorrectly moored barges

03 Aug 2023, Rotterdam, Netherlands

In Rotterdam, new tow-away regulations have been implemented for improperly moored and anchored barges.

Monsoon depression weakening, squally weather likely to persist

03 Aug 2023, Bangladesh

Steep pressure gradient persists and squally weather is likely to continue over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Source: GAC