HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Terminal still closed

31 Aug 2023, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Buckeye Bahamas Hub remains in Port Closed condition.

Booking Condition update

31 Aug 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

Beginning Sunday, September 3, 2023, Panama Locks will return to Booking Condition 1.a.

Anchoring of vessels at Tuas View Extension off AVLCC

31 Aug 2023, Singapore

The working period at Tuas View Extension has been extended until 6 March 2024.

Coral survey off Bluff Island

31 Aug 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, coral survey involving laying of reef tiles on the seabed will be carried out.

Source: GAC