HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Terminal still closed
31 Aug 2023, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas
Buckeye Bahamas Hub remains in Port Closed condition.
Booking Condition update
31 Aug 2023, Panama Canal, Panama
Beginning Sunday, September 3, 2023, Panama Locks will return to Booking Condition 1.a.
Anchoring of vessels at Tuas View Extension off AVLCC
31 Aug 2023, Singapore
The working period at Tuas View Extension has been extended until 6 March 2024.
Coral survey off Bluff Island
31 Aug 2023, Hong Kong
For approximately 12 months, coral survey involving laying of reef tiles on the seabed will be carried out.
