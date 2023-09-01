HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Ports reopened

01 Sep 2023, Gulf Coast, United States

Tampa and Wilmington have reopened, with restrictions, after their closures due to Hurricane Idalia.

Read More »

Towage tariff review 2023

01 Sep 2023, Abbot Point, Australia

Engage Marine has announced a review of their tariffs for tug services provided at Abbot Point, to come into effect on 1 October.

Read More »

Marine site investigation at Tolo Harbour

01 Sep 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of ground investigation boreholes will be carried out.

Read More »

Source: GAC