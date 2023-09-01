HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Ports reopened
01 Sep 2023, Gulf Coast, United States
Tampa and Wilmington have reopened, with restrictions, after their closures due to Hurricane Idalia.
Towage tariff review 2023
01 Sep 2023, Abbot Point, Australia
Engage Marine has announced a review of their tariffs for tug services provided at Abbot Point, to come into effect on 1 October.
Marine site investigation at Tolo Harbour
01 Sep 2023, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of ground investigation boreholes will be carried out.
Source: GAC