HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Tanker berth reinforced and refurbished

20 Sep 2023, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Repairs to the Port Elizabeth tanker berth and embankment have been completed ahead of schedule.

Revised mooring & sustainability charges

20 Sep 2023, Hazira, India

Mooring and sustainability charges at Hazira Port will be revised with effect from 1 October.

Removal of floating security barriers at Changi Beach

20 Sep 2023, Singapore

From 19 September to 10 October, work is being carried out to remove floating security barriers at Changi Beach.

Amended mooring and sustainability charges

20 Sep 2023, Dighi, India

Dighi Port is introducing Sustainability charges applicable with effect from 1 October 2023.

Increase of ship agency tariff

20 Sep 2023, Turkey

The ship agency tariff in Turkey will be increased with effect from 19 October.

Source: GAC