HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Tanker berth reinforced and refurbished
20 Sep 2023, Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Repairs to the Port Elizabeth tanker berth and embankment have been completed ahead of schedule.
Revised mooring & sustainability charges
20 Sep 2023, Hazira, India
Mooring and sustainability charges at Hazira Port will be revised with effect from 1 October.
Removal of floating security barriers at Changi Beach
20 Sep 2023, Singapore
From 19 September to 10 October, work is being carried out to remove floating security barriers at Changi Beach.
Amended mooring and sustainability charges
20 Sep 2023, Dighi, India
Dighi Port is introducing Sustainability charges applicable with effect from 1 October 2023.
Increase of ship agency tariff
20 Sep 2023, Turkey
The ship agency tariff in Turkey will be increased with effect from 19 October.
