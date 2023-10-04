HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Weather warning
04 Oct 2023, Bangladesh
Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Suspension of port operations
04 Oct 2023, Argentina
Operations at the following ports are suspended from today (4 October) until 08.00am local time tomorrow (5 October).
Anchorage closed
04 Oct 2023, Port Kembla, Australia
Port Kembla anchorage was closed to shipping at 0930 hours local time today (4 October) due to severe weather.
New customs procedure for loading ships
04 Oct 2023, Bahrain
As per the new procedure implemented for loading ships, Customs Declaration (Bayan) must be completed in order to get approval for ship’s departure.
Read More »
Source: GAC