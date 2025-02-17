HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

24-hour port strike

17 Feb 2025, Saint-Nazaire/Montoir/Nantes, France

Dockers and port staff at Saint-Nazaire/Montoir/Nantes will stop work for 24 hours from 06:00 hours local time on 21 February.

Ports reopened after cyclone passes

17 Feb 2025, Pilbara Coast, Australia

Ports along the Pilbara coast reopened at the weekend following the passage of ex-Tropical Cyclone Zelia.

Extension of rebate

17 Feb 2025, New Mangalore, India

New Mangalore Port Authority has approved extending the 30% rebate on Vessel Related Charges to Cape Size Vessels for a further period of two years.

Submarine outfall inspection off Stonecutters Island and at Western Dangerous Goods Anchorage

17 Feb 2025, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out.

Source: GAC