Houston Ship Channel Continues as #1 in Nation

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. Chairman Ric Campo proudly announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had once again ranked the Houston Ship Channel Number 1 in total tonnage in the United States.

The channel handled more than 275 million short tons of cargo during 2020, exceeding the next largest port by more than 50 million tons.

“This ranking highlights the need to continue to make channel improvements and expedite Project 11 through the widening and deepening of the Houston Ship Channel, to ensure sustainable opportunities for our community and industry for generations to come,” said Chairman Campo.

The commerce that flows through the Greater Port of Houston drives tremendous economic impacts and jobs for the entire nation. The channel helps sustain 3.2 million jobs and contributes $802 billion annually to the American economy.

During its annual Budget Workshop in November, the Port Commission approved the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating and Capital Budget and Five-Year Operating and Capital Plan. The Commission also approved regular updates and increases in Port Authority tariffs and charges.

During the December meeting, Chairman Campo congratulated the Houston Pilots Association on its 100th anniversary.

The next Port Commission meeting is scheduled for January 25, 2022.

Source: Port Houston