Houston Ship Channel shut on Tuesday morning for salvage

The Houston Ship Channel was shut on Tuesday morning to raise a fishing vessel that sank in mid-January near the waterway’s entrance in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Houston ship pilots association.

The ship channel, a 53-mile (85 km) waterway connecting the busiest U.S. petrochemical port with the Gulf of Mexico, is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Tuesday, according to Houston Pilots, the ship pilots association.

Two people aboard the 81-foot (25-meter) fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride remain missing following the collision with the 600-foot (183-meter) tanker Bow Fortune on Jan. 14, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)