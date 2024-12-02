Houthis’ declared intent to continue attacks on Israel likely to worry Egypt

Yemen’s Houthi rebels will keep up their attacks on Israel, their leader said on Thursday, two days into a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The operations from the Yemeni front to support the Palestinian people with missiles and drones towards the Israeli enemy are continuing,” Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said on the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV channel.

The declaration is likely to worry Egypt which has repeatedly complained about the serious losses it has incurred as a result of disrupted maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the impact of Suez Canal traffic.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, have periodically fired drones and missiles at Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

The Houthis have also waged a harassment campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, severely disrupting the vital trade route.

“I hope everyone in the army and among the people is aware of our responsibility, and with God’s help will do more … against the Israeli enemy,” Houthi said.

“We at the Yemeni front are doing our utmost to support the Palestinian people,” he added.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pointed out in recent months that Suez Canal revenues have declined by 40 and 50 percent since attacks by Yemen’s Houthis started in the Red Sea

He said in February that “the revenues of shipping corridor traffic, which used to generate approximately $10 billion annually, have declined by 40 to 50 percent” since the beginning of the year, noting that the Egyptian economy had been adversely affected before that by the COVID-19 crisis and then by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and “now by what is happening on our various borders with Libya, Sudan and the Gaza Strip.”

Cairo has prioritised political considerations over vital economic interests in dealing with the crisis, said analysts. It avoided denouncing the attack not to spark Houthi anger and to preserve recently normalised relations with Iran.

Criticising the Houthis was not deemed palatable at home amid the ongoing war in Gaza and the Houthis’ claim they were acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Informed Egyptian sources said last December that Cairo was not interested in joining any security or military alliance to confront the Houthis. One source told The Arab Weekly, Cairo “is committed to steering clear of alliances and prefers resolving conflicts and crises through communication with concerned parties.”

Source: The Arab Weekly