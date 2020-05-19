How China could stoke iron ore prices

Surging iron ore prices have kick-started the Australian economy’s exit from coronavirus lockdowns amid hopes the Chinese government could further stoke prices by unleashing stimulus spending at its annual congress meeting later this week.

A 13 per cent rally in iron ore prices since April 30 has pushed shares in Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group to record highs. The rally appears to have further to run with futures prices more than 5 per cent higher in Monday’s trading session.

Strong Chinese demand for steel has coincided with weak iron ore supply from rival exporter Brazil, where the rapid spread of the coronavirus has added to the ongoing disruption caused by last year’s catastrophic Brumadinho dam collapse. Brazil’s confirmed cases of the virus passed those of Spain and Italy at the weekend, making it the world’s fourth-largest outbreak after the US, Russia and Britain.

Those factors and the lack of virus transmission in Western Australia’s iron ore producing heartland has created bumper conditions for the nation’s most lucrative export industry, which is built upon the businesses of Rio Tinto, BHP, Fortescue and the companies linked to other AFR Rich Listers Gina Rinehart and Chris Ellison.

Benchmark iron ore prices were above $US93 per tonne on Monday, having defied the reversion to $US55 per tonne that last year’s federal budget predicted would occur by March 2020.

The price strength means Mr Forrest is likely to receive more than $1 billion in annual dividends from Fortescue for the second consecutive year.

Citi analysts said aggregate dividends from the resources sector would almost match payouts from the banking sector in the year to June 30. Citi cites consensus estimates for dividends from the banks at $14.7 billion in fiscal 2020, compared with $14.4 billion from the resources sector.

Immune to trade tensions

Strong iron ore prices come at a time when most other Australian commodities are fetching weak prices, with thermal coal and coking coal particularly hard hit over the past month.

Fears that trade tensions between China and Australia over barley and beef could spill over to Australia’s $101 billion iron ore industry were pushed aside by investors on Monday, amid reports in the Chinese media that a steel intensive stimulus package could be announced before the end of the week.

”China and Australia remain inextricably co-dependent on the iron ore trade,” said NAB head of commodity research Lachlan Shaw, when asked if trade tensions might affect the iron ore sector.

”I don’t see there being meaningful and practical things the Chinese might do in any sustainable fashion.

”The market was worried about that last week, if anything those tensions have eased somewhat.”

Mr Shaw said most indicators from China were positive for iron ore in the near future.

”Port stockpiles [of iron ore in China] have been falling all year,” he said.

”Crude steel production in China in the month of April was up year-on-year, and for the first four months of the year steel production was also up on last year, so you have crude steel production running at record highs.”

More stimulus on the cards

Stockpiles of finished steel products in China surged to worryingly high levels in February as steel mills continued producing at a time when pandemic lockdowns halted demand from the Chinese construction sector.

But Mr Shaw said that surplus of steel was being absorbed into the Chinese economy.

“Steel inventory is falling in China, which tells you apparent demand is stronger again,” he said.

”That is going into the usual second-quarter lift in demand as construction projects restart after [China’s] winter, coupled with the post-COVID lockdown bounce, coupled with the early signs of Chinese infrastructure stimulus,” he said.

Chinese lawmakers will hold their annual meeting in Beijing on May 22, and Mr Shaw said there were growing expectations China may announce further steel-intensive stimulus spending.

”Certainly the [Chinese] press is reporting on moves within the government to increase stimulus,” he said.

”A lot of the pieces of the puzzle are in place for existing stimulus to support a growth recovery and acceleration, but in addition there is the prospect for more stimulus as we move into the second half.”

Miners like Rio have also publicly predicted with confidence that China will move to stimulate its economy in the second half of 2020.

Brazil’s bad run

Brazilian miner Vale lost its crown as the world’s biggest iron ore producer to Rio last year, and the struggling company appears incapable of seizing on the strong Chinese demand for iron ore,

Brazilian regulators have frustrated Vale’s recovery from last year’s tragic dam collapse by placing tighter restrictions on the company’s dams and attempts to restart, and bad weather also disrupted Vale’s output in the January and February.

But the pandemic has further dented Vale’s output, with surging contraction rates in important iron ore regions such as Para state.

Vale’s iron ore sales slumped by 33 per cent in the first three months of 2020 and the company downgraded its full-year target as well.

Vale originally hoped to produce between 340 million and 355 million tonnes of Brazilian iron ore in 2020, but has since downgraded its ambitions to between 310 million and 330 million tonnes.

That downgrade came before the pandemic gathered pace in Brazil, and Mr Shaw said investors were starting to ponder what might happen to iron ore prices if the pandemic were to take hold in Vale’s traditional iron ore heartland of Minas Gerais.

”The market is very worried about the COVID-19 situation in Brazil, there is a real acceleration of cases in deaths in Brazil, not just in the big cities but also in a lot of the semi-rural states, including some of the big iron ore production states, the state of Para for example,” he said.

”If there were broad clusters or virus breakouts in Minas Gerais, the market is worried about what Vale would do. Do they shut down production if sites start becoming impacted?”

Fortescue shares closed 5.8 per cent higher at $13.28, giving the miner a market capitalisation in excess of $40 billion for the first time.

At Monday’s closing price, Mr Forrest’s stake in Fortescue was worth more than $14.5 billion.

Low levels of the virus in Western Australia have been helped by hard state borders introduced earlier this year, which have allowed big Perth based corporates like Fortescue, Woodside and Wesfarmers to return to their city offices over the past two weeks.

Rio’s Perth staff will return to their office on June 2.

