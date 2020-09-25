How COVID-19 has accelerated digital engagement

Leading global ship management company, V.Group, has released its second discussion paper in the ‘Life After Lockdown’ series, examining the acceleration of digital engagement.

Each paper focusses on a specific area of maritime operations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and sets out key lessons learned.

The first paper discussed crew engagement post Coronavirus whilst the second is entitled “The acceleration of digital engagement.”

Each paper aims to challenge long-established ways the shipping industry operates by posing questions and inviting the views of others in the industry.

The second paper, a 20-page document, explores whether the pandemic could be a catalyst for change, challenging entrenched ways of working in the maritime sector. It looks at the industry’s use of small data, the impact of digitalisation on crew wellbeing as well as digitalisation’s role as a tool to drive environmental change.

Stephen Macfarlane, Information Systems Director at V.Group, said:

“There’s no doubt the pandemic has been a catalyst for change and as we look to the future, this paper explores the extent to which it has accelerated the move towards digitalisation and digital engagement. There’s no doubt the industry has taken great strides in recent years, but the pandemic and resulting lockdown has certainly had an impact and it’s vital we learn from this.

“We’ve all been forced to change the way we work and communicate with each other and the paper discusses whether the move towards a more digital workforce could be a long-term change.”

To download a copy of the second paper “The acceleration of digital engagement” visit https://vgrouplimited.com/life-after-lockdown-2-download-the-paper

Source: V. Group