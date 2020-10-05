How does the stock of BW LPG compare with FFAs and asset prices?

BW LPG is now a pure-play Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) operator, after the delivery of the last of its Large Gas Carrier (LGC) to the new owners in 1Q20. In addition, the company is primarily a spot market operator. This spot market strategy for a pure-play VLGC operator has worked well, as the market showed a lot of strength in April-May this year and then most recently in August-September. As such not only did the company prosper financially but the investors of BW LPG also benefitted from the bull run in the LPG market.

Freight forwarding agreements or FFAs, asset prices and stock prices are often assumed to move in tandem as they are all functions of the TC rates secured by the vessels. But what could be the degree of correlation between these elements and what are the likely factors that drive the correlation?

The stock of BW LPG displayed a strong correlation with the FFAs of various expiries as stock prices of asset-heavy operators are statistically aligned with FFAs, asset prices and vessel earnings, which in turn are functions of TC rates/expectations of TC rates. In addition, these factors also have a strong connect with the underlying market and a stock’s performance relative to the market.

FFAs by nature are futuristic and are a quantification of the underlying market expectations during a particular period. These over-the- counter contracts act both as investment and insurance for the market players. It is therefore logical that a contract issued for a particular period would be more closely related to the stock price during the period under which the contract is in force.

FFAs are also dependent on current TC rates and current expectations of the futures market which are common drivers of bulk shipping stocks such as BW LPG. Therefore, FFAs alone cannot be viewed as a leading indicator for stock prices.

We have analysed data from 26 November 2014, the day BW LPG got listed on the Oslo stock exchange. We have included nine classes of contracts in our study: LPG current month (LPGCURMON), LPG next month (LPG+1_M), LPG two months from today (LPG+2_M), LPG three months from today (LPG+3_M), LPG four months from today (LPG+4_M), LPG five months from today (LPG+5_M), LPG current quarter (LPGCURQ), LPG one quarter from today (LPG+1Q) and LPG two quarters from today (LPG+2Q). We plot stock prices against FFA rates as on date, regardless of the periods the contracts represent.

Plotting as on date means comparing prices of all the contracts on the same day as the stock price, regardless of the period of the contract, whereas when plotting against corresponding periods, we compare the prices of the contract with the stock price movement in that period. For example, in March 2019, LPG+1_M would represent rates for the month of April. When plotting as on date, we have compared LPG+1_M contract price movement in March 2019 with stock price movement in March 2019, while when plotting against corresponding periods, we have compared the March 2019 movement of LPG+1_M contract prices with April’s stock price movement of BW LPG. The same differentiation holds for all the contracts.

