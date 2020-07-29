How Entrepreneurs Can Help Shape The Digital Economy

These are unprecedented times. In fact, the word “unprecedented” has appeared in countless headlines over the past few months. According to Google Trends, this word saw a huge spike in search in the period between March and April 2020, the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in many places in the U.S.

The pandemic crisis has affected people around the world and many of its damaging effects are yet to come. Everyone is talking about a global economic crisis like never seen before, with employment rates plunging after the lockdown and the world economy being significantly disrupted. I feel lucky that we are experiencing the pandemic in 2020 given that humanity has reached a stage when technology has been developed to the point that although social distancing measures have been enforced, individuals can still connect, communicate and interact with one another.

I believe human interaction is at the core of a thriving economy, and the more you diminish it, the slower the economy will grow. So, the question arises: How can entrepreneurs and innovators contribute to help shift human interaction from primarily physical to digital?

The economy is more dependent than ever on innovation to continuously find solutions to problems, and one possible solution to an economic crisis lies in the strengthening of the digital economy.

We’ve witnessed how solutions like Zoom have skyrocketed during Covid-19. It is essential to note how important such solutions have been in supporting economic players like businesses and consumers. Digital tools have made it possible for many businesses to survive and contribute to the economy during these difficult times.

Many of us imagine the future looking like a time when robots have taken over essential tasks and communications, making our lives easier and creating a more efficient economy. Covid-19 might have been the catalyst to transition into the futuristic economy that we once imagined, and day after day, it is becoming more evident that there is no going back.

I want this article to be a source of inspiration for entrepreneurs, who I believe are the backbone of the world economy and the pillars of the future.

The Covid-19 crisis will likely linger for at least another year, and its impacts will be felt beyond that. In the post-Covid-19 era, I believe it is critical that entrepreneurs focus on contributing to the global digital economy. There are multiple areas in need of optimization, many of which are being explored by entrepreneurs right now. Entrepreneurs looking to shape the digital economy may consider exploring:

1. AI-driven investment funds for the masses that give people the option to invest in hedge fund-like investment portfolios that are currently only accessible to very high net worth individuals.

2. Platforms that provide high net worth individuals with the opportunity to connect directly with people in need and donate to them. These platforms could help with redistribution of wealth, especially in an overloaded system during times of crisis.

3. Tailored home-schooling solutions for parents to provide their children with quality education that is unique to each individual child’s needs.

4. Technologies to allow the masses to be paid fairly in exchange for their personal data.

5. Applications that connect socially responsible corporations with citizens and incentivize them to do good by giving a reward in exchange. An example would be offering free Netflix subscriptions to doctors and nurses as a gift for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic, but this is a whole topic on its own.

The global economy has never been more dependent on entrepreneurs and innovators. Just as some jobs exist today that no one had even thought of twenty years ago, new jobs that we have never thought of will be created in the near future. The challenge is finding a way for more people to earn an income from the digital economy.

Worldwide, governments are doing their best to keep liquidity in the economy; however, I believe the remedy to the problem, in large part, lies in the hands of innovators who can build up a digital ecosystem that provides people with numerous opportunities beyond the physical economy.

Although the reality is that these are hard times, humans have proved that no matter how challenging the times, we adapt to find the most efficient solutions to our problems — and this is the core of innovation.

Source: Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC)