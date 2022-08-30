How Nordic Climate and Environment Ministers Can Kick-Start the Establishment of Green Shipping Corridors in Arctic Waters

In May, Nordic climate and environment ministers signed an agreement to establish green corridors for emission-free shipping between ports in the Nordic Region. By cleaning up shipping in the region, this ambitious and progressive move has the potential to protect our air, our climate, our marine environment and the health of millions of people.

On August 10th, the Clean Arctic Alliance, Iceland Nature Conservation Association (Náttúruverndarsamtök Íslands) and Grøn Omstilling (Green Transition Denmark) wrote to the climate and environment ministers of Nordic countries, propose a number of domestic and international actions which would help to rapidly kick-start the establishment of these green corridors in Arctic waters.

Read the letter here: https://cleanarctic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Letter-to-Nordic-Environment-Climate-Ministers_Arctic-green-shipping-corridor_August2022.pdf

On August 26th, High North News published our op-ed titled A Clear Pathway for Achieving Arctic Green Shipping Corridors, ahead of the 2022 Arctic Circle Greenland Forum in Nuuk.

Read the op-ed on High North News here: https://www.highnorthnews.com/en/clear-pathway-achieving-arctic-green-shipping-corridors

Source: Clean Arctic Alliance