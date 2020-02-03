How Quick Quotes improves turnaround time and opens up new markets

Speed is a key to success in our highly complex supply chains. To make our customers’ business faster, easier and thus more competitive, we launched our real-time online quotation tool Quick Quotes back in 2018.

Since the launch, many of our customers have been using the tool to get their quotes and place their bookings faster than before. We recently spoke with Patrick Noetzel, Manager Pricing & Customer Service at Fr. Meyer’s Sohn North America about Quick Quotes. In the interview, he shares some initial doubts and his positive experiences with the first real-time online quotation tool in the industry.

1. Can you please briefly describe your business and your role in the company?

Fr. Meyer’s Sohn (FMS) is a global freight forwarder with specialization on the forest product market. I am a manager for Pricing and Customer Service within the FMS organization and based in the North American Headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania.

2. How do you usually get freight rates from carriers? What are the main challenges in this process?

We have rate contracts or rate sheets in place. In case we don’t have a freight rate on file I am requesting it with the sales departments at the carriers. The main challenge is to get a swift quote from the carriers, which is essential in this fast-paced market.

3. What is your experience with Hapag-Lloyd’s Quick Quotes? What were your initial thoughts when it first launched?

The Hapag-Lloyd Quick Quotes experience I have is very positive, as I am receiving market rates instantly for most of the routings. The first thought when learning about the Quick Quotes launch were concerns about the competitiveness of the rates, which will be populated by a rate software. However, these concerns were unfounded.

4. How do you use Quick Quotes in your daily business?

I am using Hapag-Lloyd’s Quick Quotes on a daily basis to get an idea of the market rate level I am looking for, especially for the freight all kind (FAK) market. Another value this tool offers is to look up destination charges vs. searching in the online tariffs.

5. How do you think Quick Quote will assist you in growing your business in the future?

The competitiveness of the rates and the swiftness that the Quick Quotes tool offers improve my turnaround time and gives me access to additional markets and customer clientele.

Thank you for the interview, Mr. Noetzel.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd AG