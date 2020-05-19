How Techno-Nationalism Will Overshadow Any U.S.-China Trade Deal

The month of May, 2020, will mark a historic tipping point in the annuls of U.S.-China relations.

Even as the world’s two arch-rivals have committed to continued negotiation on a “trade deal,” two recent events highlight the larger, transcendent issues shaping the relationship.

The first event involved Washington’s successful campaign to get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to build a $12 billion state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plant in the U.S. This ring-fenced operation will have exclusive buyers, including the U.S. military.

The second event was another bombshell: a U.S. export control rule change aimed at preventing foreign manufacturers from supplying Huawei, the Chinese tele-communications manufacturer, with microchips and other things, if the production of these items uses U.S. technology, including manufacturing equipment, designs or software.

Both of these developments will tilt the world toward a techno-nationalist landscape and have profound consequences: increased re-shoring and ring-fencing of strategic companies, a Chinese Communist Party backlash against Western “un-reliable suppliers,” and, an increase in both U.S. and Chinese diplomatic arm-twisting around the world.

These outcomes will produce a fundamentally more fractured and polarized landscape, where Chinese and Western standards and ideologies will be in direct competition.

Re-shoring of strategic technology

U.S. tech companies have invested heavily in Taiwan, particularly since 1979, when the U.S. recognized the People’s Republic of China diplomatically, and Washington began to cultivate a special strategic relationship with Taiwan. For decades, Taiwan has been a hotbed of semiconductor innovation and production, as well as a safe-haven where foreign tech companies could operate out of the reach of China’s state apparatus.

TSMC subsequently become the microchip foundry for the world’s semiconductor companies, most of which are American, including Nvidia, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Marvell and AMD. American companies comprise the overwhelming majority of TSMC’s business—and the end customers of their TSMC-produced microchips include the U.S. military, which relies on TSMC programable chips for its weapons and navigation systems, including those used by the F35 Strike fighter.

But TSMC’s fastest growing customer is Huawei, and this has become a problem. The increased flow of business, people and technology between TSMC and Huawei’s HiSilicon subsidiary, for example, has fueled fears that Chinese state-actors are infiltrating TSMC to sabotage or otherwise compromise U.S.-bound chips—or at the very least, are stealing critical IP and technology.

On top of this, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated efforts, already underway, to reduce over-reliance on Asia-based supply chains.

Thus, the re-shoring and ring-fencing of TSMCs $12 billion semiconductor plant for the U.S., primarily for national security reasons, represents a watershed—and figures to be the first of many such projects.

And there’s another milestone: the U.S. government will pay handsomely to subsidize TSMC’s new plant. This marks a departure from the longstanding laissez-faire market narrative, which, for decades, had been unassailable in Washington.

U.S. technology choke-hold

In tandem with a re-shoring campaign, another U.S. government agency, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), raised the bar on the so-called foreign “direct product rule” which will require foreign companies to get a license before on-selling finished products, if, for example, the manufacturing process involves American software, designs, tooling or manufacturing equipment. This move was aimed directly at TSMC, which is the critical microchip supplier to HiSilicon.

This move was also aimed at closing legal loopholes in the U.S. export control regulations, which had enabled U.S. and other foreign firms to continue selling to Huawei by re-allocating costs to offshore entities in order to sidestep “de minimis” thresholds on U.S. technology controls.

China backlash

As a retaliatory measure, Beijing has already announced it will roll out an “unreliable entity” list which could include companies like Cisco, Qualcomm and Apple.

Presumed actions to be taken against blacklisted companies include investigations, audits, and restrictions on sales and operations. This scenario played out in 2018, after Micron, an American company, filed a civil lawsuit in the U.S. against UMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor company, for infringing its patent and passing technology on to Fujian Jinhua, a Chinese microchip manufacturer.

As a result of the lawsuit, the U.S. government placed Fujian Jinhua on a restricted entity list. Subsequently, a Chinese court issued an order banning sales of Micron chips in China on the grounds of “patent infringement” of Fujian Jinhua’s technology.

Contrary to Beijing’s previous threats of unreliable entity lists—which prompted U.S. trade associations and businesses to pressure Washington to walk back its own restrictions—this time, things are different. A tipping point has been crossed, and there appears to an inevitable U.S.-China de-coupling that will play out, at least within strategic industries.

Diplomatic arm twisting

Escalating U.S.-China techno-nationalism puts state and non-state actors squarely between two heavyweights. TSMC is proof of this: even as it has acquiesced to Washington, it is dealing with Beijing’s repeated demands to move its most advanced manufacturing capabilities into China, to one of its production sites in Nanjing, which currently makes 16 nanometer chips. The new site in the U.S. state of Arizona will produce 5 nanometer chips, which are generations ahead of the Nanjing plant.

Huawei is turning to other potential suppliers, for example, such as STMicroelectronics, the French-Italian company which produces advanced chips for, among other things, autonomous vehicles—which is a key 5G market niche for Huawei. Going forward French and Italian policymakers and STMicro’s company executives can expect to be pinched between Beijing and Washington.

All of these developments will accelerate the polarization of two fundamentally different models: China’s state-capitalist system and the West’s liberal economic values, now under increasing strain.

These issues are much larger than a trade deal.

And the ground-zero of this new Sino-U.S. era may well be traced back to one week in May, 2020, around two definitive techno-nationalist events.

Source: Forbes