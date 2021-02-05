How The Metal Dubbed ‘White Petroleum’ Could Be The New Black For Big Oil

Lithium, a metal once dubbed “white petroleum” might soon draw the world’s oil companies back to a sector they abandoned decades ago — mining.

It was during the 1970s that major oil producers such as ExxonMobil XOM +3.9% and BP operated a wide range of copper, uranium, zinc and titanium projects alongside their traditional petroleum business units.

The logic back then was that oil and minerals shared a common skills base of “earth sciences” such as geology and geophysics necessary to make discoveries, and common industrial abilities in the extraction and processing of raw materials.

White Over Black

In fact the differences between the so-called soft rocks which contain oil and gas, and the hard rocks which contain most metals, were greater than the common threads, with another big difference being a different core of customers.

The oil industry also faces a rolling crisis of low prices and the threat of punitive government regulations on carbon pollution as well as the loss of customers to new energy sources such as wind and solar

Electric vehicles (EVs), the fastest growing sector in transport, do not need petroleum, relying instead on a mix of metals in their batteries such lithium, the material with the nickname of “white petroleum” because in its natural form it is white.

The extent of the problems confronting oil were crystallized in two events this week.

GM Switching To Lithium Power

First came news that one of the world’s biggest vehicle makers, General Motors, would stop making traditional petroleum powered vehicles in 2035, joining a trend which started in Europe where big car makers are rushing to roll out more EVs.

GM is a long way behind Tesla TSLA -2.1%, the EV leader, but it is keen to close the gap.

Then came the huge losses posted by two of the world’s oil giant, ExxonMobil and BP which are being driven by activist investors to slash their carbon pollution footprints.

So, on one side of this power squeeze are customers heading for the exit and on the other shareholders demanding change.

Oil Falls While Lithium Grows

In their announcements this week, ExxonMobil and BP promised to boost their investment in low carbon businesses and alternative energy.

ExxonMobil’s loss of $22 billion included a $19 billion write-down of underperforming oil assets. BP’s loss totaled $5.7 billion and was the first since the British oil giant was hammered by the Deepwater Horizon blow-out and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico 11 years ago.

Dominating the problems of the oil industry are the prices of oil and gas which were flattened earlier this year by the combination of excess production and collapsed demand in the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those factors saw oil fall below $20 a barrel while one futures contract briefly turned negative.

Short-term price pressures, however, are nothing compared with the long term challenge of peak oil, a term which has flicked from its original meaning of peak supply to a modern interpretation which is peak demand.

Like oil, lithium has been buffeted over the past two years by excess supply and sluggish demand, but the long-term outlook for lithium is remarkably buoyant whereas oil faces a long slide downhill and a fight for market share which will see the survival of producers with the lowest costs.

In simple terms oil has peaked and is in retreat, lithium and the other battery metals are just starting their ascent.

Growth v Contraction

A third event this week which highlighted the difference between oil and new energy was an announcement from Albemarle Corporation, one of the world’s biggest lithium miners, that it is raising $1.3 billion to accelerate growth projects in Australia, Chile and Nevada.

Coming within hours of ExxonMobil and BP reporting big losses from oil operations the capital raising and lithium expansion plans of Albemarle demonstrated the difference between an industry in decline and one which is growing.

For investors, the potential for oil companies to re-discover their interest in mining, particularly for battery metals, is another reason to keep an eye on nickel and lithium stocks.

Acquiring a white petroleum business would be a logical move for a company such as BP which is trying to phase out of the “black petroleum” business and become a clean energy leader.

So far the dominant clean energy investments of big oil producers have been in wind turbines, solar farms and emissions management such as carbon capture and storage.

Adding a lithium asset to the asset mix would be a natural step down the clean energy path.

Source: Forbes