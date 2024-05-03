How the OSV shortage is sparking a digital transformation

A shortage of OSV vessels is a catalyst for significant digital transformation within the industry. Many OSV vessels were decommissioned or withdrawn during the pandemic, and with markets now recovering, this is leading to a scarcity that has resulted in higher day rates, with higher costs exacerbated by fuel costs that are also on the rise. Opsealog’s Business Director, Damien Bertin, explains how, in response, the sector is turning to digital solutions to optimize fleet management and fuel efficiency, which is shaping the industry’s approach to operational challenges.

The current oil and gas market is characterized by rising demand, especially from major oil-producing nations in the Middle East, which is driving the urgent need for more offshore support vessels. This surge in demand is prompting shipowners and charterers alike to reassess their fleet strategies and operational practices.

However, despite current OSV shortages, challenges such as high interest rates and regulatory uncertainties surrounding new fuels and technologies are also influencing investment decisions within the industry, making newbuilds a less attractive option for the time being. As a result, many companies are opting to extend the lifespan of existing assets rather than investing in new vessels, reflecting a broader strategic shift.

Instead, to cope with escalating costs and logistical complexities, companies are increasingly adopting digital tools for real-time monitoring, performance analytics, and fleet optimization.

Charterers, faced with substantially higher costs due to soaring fuel prices and day rates, are seeking ways to enhance operational efficiency and achieve cost savings. This has led to a notable uptick in the adoption of digital systems that provide immediate fuel savings and offer long-term benefits through optimized fleet management. In tangible terms, digitalization helps them reduce costs as much as possible in the short term, while providing insights on vessel usage that will help them identify the right fleet size and type to fulfil their needs in the longer term.

For vessel owners, the combination of vessel shortages and attractive day rates is incentivizing them to maximize vessel availability, while managing operational costs and risks associated with maintenance practices for critical components like engines. In the longer term, performance benchmarking will underpin the financial case for any fleet upgrades, and it may also be required by financiers.

No silver bullet

The industry narrative around digitalization’s role in boosting operational efficiency and sustainability is maturing. Rather than looking for a silver bullet, leading companies are now building comprehensive digital ecosystems that integrate data analysis software with hardware solutions, logistics optimization, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

The tangible benefits of this digital shift are becoming increasingly evident, with improvements in fuel monitoring, energy efficiency, and enhanced operational insights now accessible. As environmental regulations continue to tighten, data-driven approaches will play a critical role in reducing emissions, informing strategies, and ensuring compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements.

Looking ahead, a robust digital foundation will be essential for companies seeking to maintain competitiveness, reduce emissions, and prolong vessel lifetimes. This is why industry associations are advocating for the establishment of data standards for e-reporting to facilitate the wider adoption of digital systems and ensure synergy across the sector.

Despite notable progress, the adoption of digital solutions still faces hurdles. Shipowners and charterers are seeking clearer ROI metrics and clear evidence of how digital tools can enhance resilience in uncertain markets, without requiring significant upfront investment.

The OSV sector is undergoing a profound digital transformation driven by vessel shortages, rising demand, and environmental pressures. Digitalization offers tangible benefits in terms of operational efficiency, cost savings, and environmental compliance, positioning it as a critical component of the strategy for the future sustainability of offshore operations.

Source: By Damien Bertin, Business Director, Opsealog